Transformers: Galactic Trials Announced With Trailer and Release Date from Outright Games: the new tie-in dedicated to the famous Hasbro franchise will be available starting October 11th in the PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch versions.

As you can see in the video, the game will see us alternate between robotic and vehicle form to try our hand at a series of exciting challenges that include both speed races and frenetic fights between Autobots and Decepticons.

The story of Galactic Trials revolves around some precious relics that grant unimaginable powers to those who possess them, and which the evil Nemesis Prime wants to get his hands on. Needless to say, we’ll have to do everything we can to stop him!