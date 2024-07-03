Transformers: Galactic Trials Announced With Trailer and Release Date from Outright Games: the new tie-in dedicated to the famous Hasbro franchise will be available starting October 11th in the PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch versions.
As you can see in the video, the game will see us alternate between robotic and vehicle form to try our hand at a series of exciting challenges that include both speed races and frenetic fights between Autobots and Decepticons.
The story of Galactic Trials revolves around some precious relics that grant unimaginable powers to those who possess them, and which the evil Nemesis Prime wants to get his hands on. Needless to say, we’ll have to do everything we can to stop him!
The return of the Transformers?
While we wait for the Transformers: One movie, which focuses on the past of Optimus Prime and Megatron, to hit theaters, Galactic Trials is trying to relaunch these characters in an action experience that seems to be devoted to immediacy and simplicity.
Commanding iconic fighters like Optimus Prime, Bumblebee or Megatron himselfwe will be able to try our hand at futuristic circuits to travel at high speed and spectacular firefights in which we will emerge victorious only by giving our best.
Considering the curriculum of Outright Games, a team that already created Transformers: Earthspark – On a Mission, the idea we have of Galactic Trials is that of a title designed especially for younger users.
So we are waiting for a tie-in that can really excite the fans of the Transformers of old, maybe produced by Activision like the classic War for Cybertron by High Moon Studios.
