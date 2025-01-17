As explained in a statement, the association led by Gloria Lago filed a complaint this Friday morning and pointed out to the Prosecutor’s Office of the Balearic capital the profile of the social network X @Nosaltres_Sols_, “which claims and promotes these actions.” . “The person who presents it corresponds to the profile @floquemu David Silvestre,” adds the association for the defense of the use of Spanish.

We speak Spanish understands that “the reported events may constitute a crime of harassment and a hate crime, contemplated in articles 172 and 510 of the Penal Code.” For this reason, it requests that the Prosecutor’s Office “consider that a complaint has been filed, that the Prosecutor’s Office proceed to initiate informative proceedings in order to prove the reported facts, and in order to proceed to investigate their commission and after identifying the perpetrators.” “proceed against them.”

According to the Gloria Lago association, in a community where, like others, “Spanish is excluded from the official sphere”, this type of entities “and other white-collar and subsidized entities advocate and maneuver to exclude our common language, too.” of the private sphere. For the association, this fact is “inadmissible” and in the case of the reported facts “it could also be criminal.”









According to ABC, several merchants in Mallorca have found stickers on their doors and windows due to the fact that they have signs in Spanish. Furthermore, when any of them complained on their social networks, received “unpleasant comments” telling him that he ‘speaks foreign’ and ended up removing his publication. Some of the merchants have already filed a complaint with the Civil Guard and are considering joining together to take joint legal action against these acts of intimidation.

The independence organization Nosaltres Sols!, created in 2019 to promote the “liberation of the Catalan nation”, claimed responsibility for the events and justified the harassment based on their “right not to be second-class citizens” and the need for “Catalan to be recognized as a full language.” ».

On their social networks, the independence group boasts about their actions and displays the videos by posting posters with their faces covered with balaclavas to avoid being identified. It is defined as a nationalist youth organization organizedrefounded following the protests of October 2019, dedicated to the defense of independence and the “sovereignty of the Catalan nation.” Its mission, it says, is “to unite all Catalans under the same flag, regardless of place of birth, social origin or other differences.” Their “fight for independence transcends traditional political divisions, promoting unity among all defenders of Catalan sovereignty.”

In their ideology they defend the “national liberation of the Catalan Countries and want “Catalan to be the only national language of the Catalans” and “the only official language of the Catalan State throughout the territory.”