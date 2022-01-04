The Abu Dhabi Health Services Company “SEHA” announced the transfer of the services of the distinguished Covid-19 assessment center at Al Ain Hospital to the distinguished “Covid 19” assessment center at the Al Ain Convention Center. She said that the positive cases of the “Covid 19” virus and those in contact with it should visit the “Covid-19 Distinguished Assessment Center” at the Al Ain Convention Center, the positive cases, through Gate No. 7, and contacts through Gate No. 3.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

