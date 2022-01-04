Car editor Niek Schenk answers: ‘Recessed door handles do indeed pose a safety risk. However, they usually reappear automatically as soon as crash sensors (including the airbags) detect a collision. In addition, the same risk applies to cars with regular door handles that lock automatically as soon as you drive away. Also, sometimes you can’t open the doors from the outside. Breaking a window is often the best solution in such a situation.’
By the way, in 2019 an American family sued Tesla because the car of a father of five had caught fire and the door handles did not come out. As a result, rescuers were unable to free the victim, with fatal outcome.’
Our auto editors answer reader questions every week. Mail your question to Niek Schenk.
More questions and answers can be found in our file.
#dangerous #recessed #door #handles #car
Leave a Reply