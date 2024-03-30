AAttention, get ready, go! As if on command, the passengers at Bratislava Central Station start running when the platform number appears on the display about ten minutes before departure. The Intercity runs to Košice, the metropolis at the other, eastern end of Slovakia. But many will get off in Poprad, the gateway to Europe's smallest high mountains, the High Tatras.

It's easy to understand why everyone flocks to their mountains on a sunny weekend. The train leaves the capital at 6:22 a.m. But no one has to worry about breakfast before departure. Slovakia, like its neighboring country the Czech Republic, maintains the restaurant car culture in long-distance transport. The rolling inn here is called “jedálny vozeň”. There is a fresh omelette with ham and cheese and a few slices of toast for 5.90 euros. And if you drive from the northeast this early, you will see the sun streaming into the car from the right, which even has its own bar area.