Train service | Delays and cancellations on trains leaving from Helsinki

The fault at Ilmala’s rail yard is mixing up the train traffic leaving Helsinki until the evening.

from Helsinki there are delays and cancellations in the operation of outgoing trains until Monday evening, informs Fintraffic.

In long-distance traffic, delays are estimated to be a maximum of one hour.

In local traffic, delays are shorter, lasting about a quarter of an hour. In local transport, some routes are canceled completely.

The disruptions will last until around evening.

The problems stem from damage to the electric track that occurred at the Ilmala track yard, which makes it difficult to move trains from the maintenance tracks to the train station.