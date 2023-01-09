It seems that Sony is already preparing more proposals for the future. Although at the moment there are no official details, recently leaked a video of a new property for the PlayStation 5which bears the code name “Ooze”.

Although the video is no longer available, this leak shows us a science fiction gamewith a third-person camera, in which a character has a futuristic-looking suit, and points his weapon at an imposing alien structure that appears to have tentacles.

“Ooze”, would be in development using Unreal Engine 5, and an external PlayStation studio would be in charge of the project, with the support of XDEV, a Sony studio based in Liverpool. Rumors have pointed out that People Can Fly, responsible for Outriderswould be behind this title.

Similarly, Dusk Golem, a famous industry insider, has also pointed out that this is just a very early look at the project, and “Oooze” is still several years away from reaching our hands. For its part, PlayStation has remained silent.

On related issues, PlayStation would be betting on a multiplayer shooter. In the same way, an adaptive control is revealed for the PS5.

Editor’s Note:

Although the concept of the game sounds like something we’ve already seen, the idea of ​​a new third-person shooter from People Can Fly exclusive to the PlayStation 5 sounds like a pretty interesting idea that hopefully won’t take as long to arrive on console. .

Via: Eurogamer