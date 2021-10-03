The tragedy in Maddaloni, in the province of Caserta, came close to when yesterday night a train literally hit a Fiat 500 which was on the track it was passing through. The small car of the Turin brand was there because it was stuck between the closed bars of a level crossing: the girl who was driving the car did not have time to cross the tracks before the second barrier was lowered, and he decided to leave the car and disappear with another girl who was on board.

The oncoming train, an Intercity from Rome and headed to Naples via Cancello, could not avoid the impact and ended up overwhelming the Fiat 500. As mentioned, the tragedy was only touched upon, as the two girls managed to leave the car before the collision with Intercity. A team of the Fire Brigade of the Provincial Command of Caserta intervened on the spot, who rescued the two girls, then securing the area and recovering the car. “The rescue operations, safety and recovery of the car by the Fire Brigade have recently been completed”, reads a note issued yesterday by the Caserta Fire Brigade. There railway traffic it remained blocked for hours, creating not a few disruptions to mobility.