Free rapid corona tests will be abolished for many from October 11th. But there are exceptions. You can find an overview here.

Berlin – So far, everyone in Germany could have free rapid corona tests carried out in pharmacies or in test centers. However, the right to the so-called “citizen tests” ends on October 11th for most of them. “A permanent assumption of the costs by the federal government and thus the taxpayer is no longer necessary,” it says in the statement of the Ministry of Health. Because in the meantime, citizens have received a free vaccination offer.

As of October 11, most will have to pay for a corona antigen test if they have to show it for a visit to a restaurant, gym, or hairdresser. Companies are also required to control more strictly than before. Vaccinated and convalescent people should always have their vaccination documents or proof of recovery with them, either digitally (Corona warning app or CovPass app) or in paper form.

Where do I need a rapid corona test?

In general, if you are fully vaccinated or have recovered and can prove this, you do not have to show a negative corona test.

Corona rapid tests (not older than 24 hours) are necessary wherever the 3G rule applies. Furthermore, all persons aged 12 and over must present a negative rapid test when entering Germany, unless of course they have been vaccinated or have recovered.

Gastronomy, café and restaurant

Theater, cinema, opera or museum

Sports, fitness studio, cable cars, excursion boats (Bavaria)

At the hairdresser’s and body-hugging services when a mask cannot be worn, for example when shaving

Air travel within the EU

Hotel, holiday apartments and campsites

There has never been a mandatory test for shopping in shops for everyday needs, such as in the supermarket, hardware store or drugstore.

However, some federal states and municipalities rely on the 2G rule (vaccinated, recovered) for concerts, restaurants and other areas. Unvaccinated and non-recovered people are sometimes denied access to authorities.

Corona tests: do children and pregnant women have to pay for the rapid antigen tests?

The ordinance announced in the Federal Gazette lays down some transitional rules. Children aged 12 to 17 and pregnant women can take at least one free test per week until December 31st. The reason is that a general vaccination recommendation from the Standing Vaccination Commission (Stiko) has only recently been available – so there should be longer time for a vaccination.

In general, rapid tests remain free of charge even for people who cannot be vaccinated: children who have not yet reached the age of 12 or who only turned 12 in the last three months before the test. It remains free, among other things, for people who need a test to end a quarantine due to a corona infection.

Students from abroad who are studying in Germany and who have been vaccinated with vaccines that are not recognized in Germany can also have a quick test free of charge until December 31, 2021.

Corona: Which people will continue to receive free test offers?

People who are not yet 12 years old at the time of the test or who only turned 12 in the last three months before the test

Young people up to the age of 18 can be tested free of charge until December 31, 2021

Pregnant women – especially in the case of a pregnancy in the first trimester of pregnancy, as the Standing Vaccination Commission (Stiko) has not yet issued a general vaccination recommendation for this period. Pregnant women until December 31, 2021 can continue to be tested once a week free of charge

if a corona vaccination is not possible for medical reasons

if there is a quarantine order due to a proven corona infection

Students from abroad

How do I get a free trial starting October 11th? What evidence is required?

In order to receive free rapid tests from October 11th, an official photo ID must be presented to the test center. The age of children can also be proven in this way. Anyone who cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons needs a medical certificate. By the way: According to the ministry, a diagnosis does not have to be given. The maternity card can therefore be used to prove pregnancy.

How much do corona rapid tests cost from October?

The prices for corona rapid tests are different and vary with general practitioners, pharmacies and test centers. Before the rapid tests were offered free of charge in March, the prices for general practitioners were between 15 and 20 euros, and in test centers sometimes up to 30 euros. The costs have not yet been capped in Germany, unlike in France, for example.

Note: This article was correct as of September 30th. It is possible, however, that something official changes at short notice. That The Federal Ministry of Health provides up-to-date information about corona tests here (ml) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA

