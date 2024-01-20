Luis Vasquez and Silent Servant are the two world-famous artists who lost their lives in a car accident yesterday in America

According to what was reported by the music tabloid The Quietosi two artists world famous Luis Vasquez and Silent Servant, aged 45 and 47 respectively, would both have died in a car accident. According to what we learn, Simone Ling, the 47-year-old's partner, also died in the crash.

A double tragic mourning shocks the world of music and in particular fans of techno and punk rock.

Vasquez's death was announced first, with a heartbreaking note posted directly on the social channels of the singer, musician and producer, known by the pseudonym of The Soft Moon:

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our dear friend Luis Vasquez. Our hearts and thoughts are with his family, friends and extended musical family. We ask that you respect their privacy during this difficult time… If you have a memory of Luis, no matter if you were a close friend of him or not, feel free to share it. This is a huge loss and our hearts are broken.

Shortly afterwards, communication also arrived regarding the death of the techno DJ and producer. His entourage sent an email to the well-known site Resident Advisor giving the tragic news.

The music magazine The Quietos he then explained that the deejay may have lost his life in a tragic accident, in which he would be his partner Simone Ling also died.

Who were the two artists

Both born in United StatesThe Soft Moon and Silent Servant had reached the pinnacle of success in their respective genres, the punk rock and the techno.

Vasquez, under the pseudonym of The Soft Moon, has published various albums from 2010 onwards, the latest of which, Existwas published on September 23, 2022.

Silent Servant, pseudonym of John Juan Mendezbegan his career in the late nineties, becoming a member of the Sandwell District collective and founding, together with Regis and James Ruskin, the record label Jealous God.