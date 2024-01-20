Requests must be made by candidates on the official selection process page by January 26th

Fellows or former fellows of the Prouni (University for All Program) and those who are attending or have attended college with funding from the Fies (Student Financing Fund) will be exempt from paying the CPNU (Unified National Public Competition) registration fee, the “Enem of competitions”.

The process of requesting an exemption and proving the necessary requirements, which takes place from January 19th to 26th, must be carried out exclusively by page of the Unified National Public Tender. O registration period is different from that for candidates who choose to pay (January 19th to February 9th).

To benefit from the exemption, it is essential that candidates meet the criteria established in 8 competition notices available and provide the necessary documentation during this period of time.

The exemption from the registration fee is determined in the law 13,656 of 2018 and also includes CadÚnico (Single Registry for Social Programs) beneficiaries and bone marrow donors. This benefit can be requested in public competitions to fill permanent positions in bodies and entities of direct, autonomous and foundational federal public administration.

The Unified National Public Competition is known as “Enem dos Concursos” and was designed by the Ministry of Management and Innovation in Public Services. The particularity of this format lies in the simultaneous application of tests in all Brazilian States and the Federal District.

Those who do not meet the criteria for exemption can register from January 19th to February 9th. The fee is R$60 for the intermediate level and R$90 for the higher level.

Result

The preliminary result of the analysis of requests for exemption from paying the CPNU fee will be released on January 29th. The consultation can be carried out on the internet, in the “Requests/Resources” field of the “Candidate Area”, at official page of the selection process. Candidates who have their requests rejected will have an opportunity to contest them, until January 30th, through the same “Requests/Appeals” field. After this date, no new appeals will be accepted.

Registrations

Registration for the Unified National Public Competition must be made through the platform Gov.br, providing personal data. All accounts (gold, silver or bronze) will be accepted in the process.

After sending the registration application, candidates must create a collection GRU (Union Collection Guide). This guide can be paid at any bank branch, at lottery outlets and at the Post Office until the due date. To facilitate the process, payment by PIX can be made using the QR Code. It is important to note that failure to pay by the due date will result in cancellation of your registration.

With information from Gov Agency.