Another centaur’s blood on the asphalt of Italian roads. A day of leisure and relaxation on the Riviera Romagnola turned into a tragedy for Nicholas Bartolini26 years old, and his 19-year-old girlfriend. The two young people were returning from a Sunday spent at the seaside with a group of friends. The return home had a terrible epilogue: they were involved in a terrible road accident that cost the life of the young motorcyclist.

The tragedy of the two fiancés in Misano: he died, she is in serious condition

The accident occurred shortly after 8.30pm on Sunday 11 August, on the State Road 16 at the intersection with Via Garibaldi, in the municipality of Misano Adriatico. Nicolas and his girlfriend were travelling towards Riccione on board the boy’s BMW RR. The motorbike collided head-on with a Dacia Sandero, driven by a woman now under investigation for road homicide.

The devastating impact threw the two young men against a second car, an Audi Q2. Nicolas and his girlfriend, thrown from the saddle of the motorbike, ended up ruinously on theasphalt. The 118 emergency services promptly arrived at the scene of the accident. There was nothing that could be done for Nicolas: resuscitation attempts were in vain and the young man died almost instantly.

The 26 year old’s girlfriend, however, was rescued in very serious conditions and was urgently transferred by helicopter to the Bufalini Hospital in Cesena, fighting between life and death.

The traffic police patrols, supported by the Carabinieri, local police and firefighters, immediately began investigations to try to reconstruct the exact dynamics of the accident, which at the moment remains under investigation. investigation.

The tragic event has deeply shocked the local community, leaving friends and family of Nicolas Bartolini in pain and disbelief. Two more lives snatched from their destiny prematurely, bloody the Italian roadsWhat was supposed to be a quiet summer evening has turned into a nightmare from which it will be difficult to wake up.

