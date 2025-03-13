Ferrovial grows on the 407 ETR highway, in Toronto (Canada), the world’s largest concessional active. The group led by Rafael del Pino and Ignacio Madridejos has reached an agreement to buy from Canadian Athinsréalis (former SNC lavalin) a participation of up to 5.06% in the infrastructure dealership (Highway 407 ETR) for a price of approximately approximately 2,090 million Canadian dollars (1,340 million euros to the current change).

With this, the company of Spanish origin will upload its position, which implements through Cintra, From 43.23% to 48.29%. A percentage that will help you become the largest shareholder of the Canadian concession after your partners have also varied their participations.

Ferrovial and Atkinsréalis have structured the transaction in two sections, with 3.30% to be acquired at the end of the operation and 1.76% deferred up to 18 months after closure through a purchase and sale option – there would be, therefore, until the end of 2026–. The exercise price of the purchase and sale option will be adjusted with an agreed formula taking into account the time of execution.

In parallel, Atkinsréalis has agreed to transfer another 1.7% of the 407 ETT to the CPP Investments Pension Fund (Canada Pension Plan Investment Board), which until now was erected in the main owner of the highway with 50.01%. Now, CPP Investments He has simultaneously agreed the transfer of 7.51% of the concessionaire to the pension fund, also Canadian, PSP (Public Sector Pension Investment Board). Transactions are expected to close during the second quarter of 2025, being subject to the closure of the sale of CPP to PSP and other usual conditions.

With all these movements, Ferrovial will stand out as the main shareholder of the 407 Etrcon the aforementioned 48.39%, ahead of CPP Investments, which will reduce its 50.01%position to 44.2%, while PSP, who is the owner of the Spanish highway operator Roadis – antigua Isolux Infrastructure–Breaks with 7.51% and Atkinsréalis, which has 6.76%, leaves the shareholders. The Canadian infrastructure group has been a historical socio of Ferrovial in the concessionaire and last summer announced that it was open to detach from its participation before 2027.

Ferrovial achieves with the agreement with Atkinsréalis Escalar in the capital of the 407 ETR, a purpose that tried years ago, and recover, at the same time, the shareholding that lost in favor of CPP in 2019 when the pension fund bought Atkinsréalis 10.01%. Ferrovial then tried to exercise his right of scoring over 5.2%, but received a first opposite award and ended up withdrawing from the legal battle.

The purchase announced this Thursday comes, in addition, months after the Ontario government threatened to rescue the concession, although the cost it would imply makes it unfeasible. The 407 ETR is a 108 -kilometer toll highway located in the Metropolitan area of ​​Toronto. Ferrovial entered from the beginning of the project, in 1999, and the concession lasts until 2098. In 2024, he contributed 321 million euros in dividends to Ferrovial. The traffic expectations and remuneration of the asset are increasing.