A shocking episode has shaken the peaceful community of Bigolinoa hamlet of Valdobbiadene, on the morning of August 11. A young woman saw a figure collapsed inside the vehicle and decided to intervene, thinking she was helping a person who had fallen ill. Her discovery was horrifying. The girl opened the door of the van, the heavy air and the smell immediately revealed the gravity of the situation. The man had already been dead for some time, probably due to an illness caused by the extreme heat that has hit the area in recent days.

Mimmo Threesa 40-year-old man originally from Belluno, was lifeless inside his van, a red Renault Kangoo, parked in via Erizzo. The man’s body had been lifeless for at least 12 hours or perhaps even two days. The van, locked from the inside, still contained Tres’ keys, cell phone and documents, a sign that nothing seemed out of place. On the body, reports The Gazetteno obvious signs of violence were found. At the moment the hypothesis of an assault is excluded. However, to clarify the exact causes of death, an autopsy will be ordered.

Suem 118 rescuers, firefighters and carabinieri intervened on the scene, opening the vehicle to allow the removal of the body and conduct the necessary investigations. The van has been seized for further investigation. Some residents reported that the vehicle had been parked there since Friday, but no one had noticed the presence of the body until the moment of the terrible discovery.

Mimmo Tres lived in Campo San Pietro di Mel, a hamlet of Borgo Valbelluna, together with his parents Sergio and Enza Ferrighetto. Born in 1984, he had been working for years at the Luxottica plant in Agordo. The news of his loss shocked all who knew him. A friend of his, who was waiting for him on Friday evening to have a beer together, said with pain:

“I was waiting for him to have a beer, he didn’t come and he didn’t answer my phone anymore. Now I understand why.”

Investigators are trying to shed light on what happened and find answers to a death that, due to its tragedy and solitude, has deeply shocked everyone.