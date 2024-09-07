It is not yet known whether it was a voluntary act or a trivial accident on the tracks. Investigations are ongoing.

The dynamics and motivations behind the tragic event are still unclear On Tracks in the province of Varese. A very bad discovery was reported by the PolFer agents this morning. We are near the Castellanza railway station, as anticipated, in the province of Varese, where a person was apparently hit by a train while he was on the tracks.

THE rescuewho arrived promptly in via Morelli, could not do anything to save the victim. The body on the tracks, in fact, would have been found by a train and, subsequently, would have been noticed by another train that, unfortunately, could not signal it in time to save it. The body of the person on the tracks was already lifeless.

The alarm was raised by the driver of a train passing trainwho noticed the body on the tracks and subsequently stopped the train. There is still very little information and indiscretions from this mysterious discovery. It is not yet known whether it was a voluntary act or a trivial accident on the tracks.

Firefighters, 118 personnel and Railway Police officers intervened at the scene of the accident. The first reconstructions suggest that the person may have been hit by as many as two passing trains, but the exact dynamics are still being ascertained.

Law enforcement is also trying to find theidentity of this person. It will not be easy, given the absence of acquaintances or relatives looking for the victim. In the meantime, the railway line connecting Novara and Malpensa has been suspended to allow the investigation to be carried out. Only in the next few hours will we be able to better understand what happened to the victim.

To ensure connections and not cause further inconvenience to citizens and commuters, a replacement bus service has been activated between Busto Arsizio Nord and Saronno.