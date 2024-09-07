After Two years of confrontations and disagreements between State Congress, Governor and the UAS authoritiesit is very likely that This month of September by 2024 the long-awaited will be realized Approval of the reform to the Organic Law of the UASwhich is very important because the The changes that the Rosalina house requires cannot wait any longer.

Every day that passes the UAS sees its internal atmosphere rarefied, accentuated by the tragic loss of its leader. granting of full-time outside the collective agreementthe teacher deprogrammingthe abusive exclusion of dozens of Scholarship Program Scholarsthe belligerent attitude of Radio UAS against the government, the growing complaints against university officialsattempts by repress and expel to the dissidentssadden the outlook for an Institution that should serve Sinaloa with new programs and projects of great depth.

It’s sad to admit it, but There is a political and academic stagnation. There is no valid reason for the university management to refuse to participate in the consultation that will be carried out by the State Congress in the near future, fulfilling the obligation to legislate on the many initiatives that have been submitted during this legislature.

With a reformed law, the change of the next university council, which should take place between October and November, will be able to guarantee the representative parity of students and professors, and would impose democratic winds among the student community. The university council and technical councils would be launched with political and gender parity for the first time in the history of the UAS.

It is possible that legislators will include in the transitional articles provisions regarding a complete renewal of the directors of academic units under the rules of democracy that the reform will contain. But most importantly, it can be established in transitional articles that a titular rector be appointed by means of universal vote and put an end to the legal anomaly under which the rectorship is currently governed.

We will never tire of repeating that the UAS is the most valuable institution in Sinaloa, and that it is called to comprehensively rethink its educational model under the paradigm of informationalism and artificial intelligence. We are living in times of change in the world, in the country and in Sinaloa, and the UAS, under an increasingly less credible pretext, is entrenched in an old concept of autonomy, to avoid the great task of reform, which mobilizes all university students to create new careers, schools, postgraduate courses, research projects, cultural and sports programs, which influence the economic and social development of our state.

It is time for the conventual spirit that prevails in Casa Rosalina to end.

That is why it is very important that all university students participate in the consultation, in each of the academic units that exist in the municipalities. It will be a unique experience that will revitalize the prevailing political environment.

There are signs of a generational change in the Rosalind leadership, which will show its face in the upcoming general elections.

