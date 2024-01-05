The “revolting” priest had defined Pope Francis as a “usurper and Jesuit Freemason”. The “watershed” case

The narrative of the good and merciful pope that had hovered for over 10 years about the man who came from the end of the world seems to have suddenly stalled. The arrest came as national and global media reported on the excommunication imposed by Bergoglio on the parish priest of San Ranieri in GuasticceDon Ramon Guidetti.

In the homily of December 31st, the “revolting” priest had defined Pope Francis as a “usurper and Jesuit Freemason”. The striking fact is not so much the news of the parish priest's reduction to the lay state, but the space given to the “mutineer” who, unlike other countless cases of priests reduced to the lay state for insubordination, had not had the same echo. Like a bolt from the blue, the emeritus carneade Don Ramon has skyrocketed into notoriety Don Alessandro Minutella, the much more well-known priest from Palermo who was excommunicated in 2018 for having also attacked Pope Francis. Speaking about the excommunication decree, Don Guidetti stated: “I will make one nice little frame and I will hang it on the wall and it will be something I will gladly brag about”. Then she added: “There is a little bitterness in the heart, for this blindness and this harshness on the part of the one who she should be a mother, the Church. She should be maternal and in reality she is a tyrant.”

If the media have given so much space to an apparently secondary story, it means that something is cooking. The discontent of the majority of priests who reluctantly accept Pope Francis' ambiguous reforms for fear of being subjected to the guillotine of “mercy” seems close to exploding. The fuse of the icing on the mined cake lit by the Fiducia Supplicans, that is, the declaration of the Dicastery for the doctrine of faith published on December 18, 2023 which opened to the blessing of gay couples, is inexorably shortening. The media have sensed that the bang is near, and before the “usurper” lights up the sky, they have begun to cede spaces and weapons to the seditious mutineers of the Bounty Bergoglio.

