Three sisters dreamed of knowing the sea. The family did not expect that the day of such joy, when they were also celebrating the birthday of one of them, would turn into a total tragedy on a beach in Guatemala.

Santos Sequén, father of the minors, was very enthusiastic about fulfilling their dream. So they took advantage of the school holidays, packed their suitcases and headed to the beaches of Puerto de Iztapa Escuintla, a widely tourist sector.

“I stayed filling a buildable pool where they had lent us the ranch. They asked me for permission to go take pictures of the sea,” Sequén recalled, in a chat with the channel Univision, about the event that occurred in July of this 2023.

The first approach they had with water was captured in an image. The girls, holding hands with their mother, looked at the horizon with hope. Their smiles scattered when a tidal wave caught them as they explored the beach.

Beach where a wave dragged them.

The current dragged the three sisters, the mother and other people who were in the place. With effort, they managed to return to land, but the girls did not have the same luck.

Shiley, Jackelin and Lesly, between the ages of 7 and 12, were left adrift at sea. The authorities began search work with boats and other equipment, only hours passed and the bodies of the minors were rescued. Even, the Firefighters had to deploy two aircraft to locate them.

Despair led Kimberly Sequén, her older sister, to ask tourists and fishermen for help.

After 48 hours of searching, they saw their bodies in the sea. “We found them dead,” Sequén said visibly affected.

“The two boats managed to recover the bodies and they were taken to the mainland, awaiting the proceedings of the corresponding authorities,” the firefighters reported at the time.

The minors were fired with a large caravan, in the company of their relatives, friends and teachers.

