Tennis | Emil Ruusuvuori knocked down the Russian star in three and a half hours – “Yes, it feels good”

Emil Ruusuvuori found room for improvement in his performance, but said he was proud of the victory.

Tennis Finland’s number one singles player Emil Ruusuvuori beat his opponent, the Russian Andrei Rublev in Cincinnati at the ATP Masters tournament.

Rusuvuori defeated Rublev in the second round of the tournament in a match that lasted almost three and a half hours 7–6, 5–7, 7–6.

The smiling Ruusuvuori said after the match that the long match was felt in the legs.

“It was quite a battle, yes. Everything was left on the field.”

According to Ruusuvuori, the match had a lot of ups and downs for both. He found room for improvement in his own performance, but he also said that he was proud of the victory and that he gained energy and self-confidence from it.

“We’re here because of matches like this, and when you get a win, it sure feels good.”

Rublev is ranked eighth in the world, Ruusuvuori is ranked 60th. In the tournament, Rublev was ranked seventh.

Rusuvuori reached the second round after defeating France by Corentin Moutet. Rublev made it to the second round without a match.

Ruusuvuori and Rublev have previously met twice. In Dubai in 2021, Rublev won straight in two sets and at the Australian Open in January of this year by a set of 3–1.