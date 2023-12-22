The police investigate the dark case of the Venezuelan basketball player Gary Sojo, who was found dead in his home.

“Terrible news in Venezuelan basketball, Garly Sojo died at the age of 24, he was found this morning in his house, apparently due to a seizure,” say social networks.

First investigations

Sojo was born in Caracas Venezuela, on September 23, 1999 and stood out for being a combative player on the court and off it.

Basket sport fans recognize him for his performances with the team. Anzoátegui Gladiators of the BCLA. He was 1.96 meters tall and was a small forward.

He was also part of Cocodrilos de Caracas (2019–2020), Broncos de Caracas (2020-2021), Captains of Mexico City (2021-2022), Quimsa (2022), Broncos de Caracas (2022), Captains of Mexico City (2022), Defensor Sporting (2023), Broncos de Caracas (2023) and Gladiators of Anzoátegui (2023-present.

Garly Sojo was a simple guy, even knowing that he was considered the present and future of Vzlano basketball. Caricuao was proud of him, very loved and with a humble family. I shared with him thanks to @yohanpimentel who was his neighbor and friend since childhood. My condolences pic.twitter.com/M8VRKsWULN — Robert Lobo (@RobertLobo_) December 22, 2023

He was selected on several occasions to join his country's team in competitions such as the FIBA ​​South American Under-21 Championship in Tunja, Colombia, in August 2019. In five games he averaged 17.6 points, 2.6 steals and 2.4 assists.7

“Apparently, the young player was suffering from seizures and everything indicates that he had a fatal event while he was alone in his home,” elmeridiano.net commented.

He was also part of the Venezuelan 3×3 basketball team that participated in the 2019 World Beach Games in Doha, Qatar. He played for the Venezuelan basketball team in the FIBA 2020 Men's Olympic Qualification Tournament.



He went to the 2023 World Cup in Asia. Then in October and November. Sojo played in the men's basketball tournament at the Pan American Games, where his team won the silver medal.

