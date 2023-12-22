Insomniac Games published a statement on X | Twitter in response tohacker attack suffered a few days ago, thanks to which many employees' personal information, details and Marvel's Wolverine footage and the future plans of the studio and Sony, many of which have been leaked online.
In the message, Insomniac Games thanks players for their unconditional support and that they will continue to investigate to determine what data was affected.
“Thank you for your compassion and unconditional support. They are deeply appreciated,” reads Insomniac Games' post. “We are saddened and angry by the recent cyberattack on our studio and the emotional impact it has had on our development team. Over the past few days we have turned inwardly to support each other.”
“We understand that the stolen data includes personal information belonging to our employees, former employees and independent contractors. It also includes first details on the development of Marvel's Wolverine for PlayStation 5. We continue to work quickly to determine what data was affected.”
Marvel's Wolverine will change a lot
As mentioned at the beginning, part of the stolen data concerns information and gameplay footage of Marvel's Wolverine, which as you may know has been leaked online.
What we have seen is clearly a build that is anything but definitive, as also confirmed by Insomniac Games, which states that the new PS5 exclusive is still in the early stages of development and which over time will change drastically compared to the stolen material.
“This experience has been extremely painful for us. We want everyone to be able to enjoy the games we develop in the best way. However, like Logan… Insomniac is resistant. Work on Marvel's Wolverine continues as planned. The game is in the early stages of production and without a doubt will evolve significantly in the course of development, like all our plans. While we appreciate everyone's enthusiasm, we will share official information about Marvel's Wolverine when the time is right.”
“On behalf of all Insomniac employees, we thank you for your continued support during this difficult time.”
