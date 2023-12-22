Insomniac Games published a statement on X | Twitter in response tohacker attack suffered a few days ago, thanks to which many employees' personal information, details and Marvel's Wolverine footage and the future plans of the studio and Sony, many of which have been leaked online.

In the message, Insomniac Games thanks players for their unconditional support and that they will continue to investigate to determine what data was affected.

“Thank you for your compassion and unconditional support. They are deeply appreciated,” reads Insomniac Games' post. “We are saddened and angry by the recent cyberattack on our studio and the emotional impact it has had on our development team. Over the past few days we have turned inwardly to support each other.”

“We understand that the stolen data includes personal information belonging to our employees, former employees and independent contractors. It also includes first details on the development of Marvel's Wolverine for PlayStation 5. We continue to work quickly to determine what data was affected.”