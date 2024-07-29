A completely unexpected tragedy, which occurred following the Alpe del Nevegal car race. The volunteers were repairing the road when, suddenly, their vehicle overturned causing the death of Manuel Micheletto.

The race

Here’s what we know about it.

Volunteers’ vehicle overturns: Manuele Micheletto loses his life

A few hours ago a meeting was held car race of hill climb Nevegal Alpsa highly anticipated event that requires a great deal of preparation. At the end of this competition, workers were called to the site and began dismantling the road to make it functional again.

Part of the accident

Everything seemed to be proceeding normally until the cart of the volunteers overturned, falling into the ravine. Obviously the crash was indescribable and some of the volunteers were crushed and suffered several injuries.

But for one of them things went much worse, as he lost his life. The one who died was the beloved Manu, the nickname of Manuel Michelettoa 41-year-old man originally from Belluno. Other boys involved in the accident were transported to code red to the nearest hospital.

How did this terrible accident occur?

As in every tragedy, also in this case the rescue and the police immediately went to the scene to understand what happened. From what emerged, some volunteers were using a vehicle with trailer to clean the road, but unfortunately during a curve this would have been overturned.

From this would have originated the fall which would have crushed the people on board the trailer. Unfortunately Manuele died instantly while Christian Candeagoa 48-year-old man, was injured and transported by helicopter to thehospital. His condition currently remains serious and nothing more is known.

The rescue team then took care of recovering the trailer that had literally ended up off-road in the accident. At the moment the following are underway: investigations to establish exactly what happened, in order to provide an explanation for this inconsolable tragedy.