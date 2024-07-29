For two years the doctors told her to go home, then the horrifying discovery

At just 14 years old Liberty ‘Libbie’ Ashworth is facing a battle no teenager should ever have to experience. After two years of symptoms that doctors ignored, she was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer. Determined not to give up, Libbie is sharing her fight and raising awareness on social media.

A Warrior’s Courage: Libbie Ashworth Fights Colon Cancer at 14

It all started during the sixth grade year, when Libbie began to suffer from backachehave no appetite and, the most worrying symptom, blood in the stool. Despite the obvious seriousness of the situation, the doctors have repeatedly reassured the familyarguing that the situation was normal for a teenage girl.

Libbie told to Today.com:

“I was told that it is normal for teenage girls to have episodes of blood in their stools. My mother was not very happy and we went to another doctor.”

However, even the new consultations did not lead to a correct diagnosis. The turning point came only after an episode of severe abdominal pain that forced Libbie to go urgently to the hospital. There she discovered the terrible truth, which left her and her parents dismayed: stage four colon cancer. Libbie’s father, Tim he tells how much frustration and helplessness he felt in those moments.

Despite the severity of her diagnosis, Libbie has not given up. Her determination and strength are evident in the posts she shares on social media, where she periodically updates friends and followers on her health conditions. The young woman does not limit herself to sharing her experience, but uses her platform to raise awareness on the importance of not underestimating symptoms and listening to your body.

“My time is not over, I will continue to fight every day, spreading awareness and sharing my story.”

Libbie’s story is a powerful call for attention and perseverance. Despite her young age, she is demonstrating extraordinary strength, becoming a beacon of hope and awareness for many.

Libbie Ashworth’s courage and determination are an example to all, reminding us of the importance of listening to our bodies and our instincts. With the support of her family and an increasingly aware community, Libbie continues her fight, hoping that her story can save other lives.

