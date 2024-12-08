The US Department of Defense announced this Saturday a new military aid package to Ukraine valued at 988 million dollars (934.6 million euros) that includes artillery supplies and armor maintenance, among others.

This new package, the twenty-second of the Biden Administrationcomprises ammunition for high mobility artillery rocket systems (HIMARS), unmanned aerial systems (UAS) and equipment, components and spare parts to maintain, repair and overhaul artillery systems, tanks and armored vehicles.

All of this, according to the Department of Defense statement, “to guarantee that Ukraine has the tools you need to prevail in your fight against Russian aggression.

“The United States will continue to work together with its allies and partners through the Ukrainian Defense Contact Group and its associated capabilities coalitions to provide the support Ukraine needs to win the war,” the statement concludes.