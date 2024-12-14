

























































































Generated by BeSoccer





The meeting Newcastle – Leicester of the Premier League, which is played at St. James’ Park at 4:00 p.m. can be seen live through

DAZN, DAZN 3, MAX

and follow the latest news through the website LaVanguardia.

Newcastle – Leicester

Classification and statistics between Newcastle – Leicester

Newcastle comes into the match after having faced each other the day before the



Brentford



while Leicester played their last Premier League match against



Brighton & Hove Albion



. He Newcastle currently occupies the position number 11 of the Premier League with 23 points, while their rival,

Leicesteroccupies the place 16 with 14 points.

The La Vanguardia website will also offer all the news of the clash live minute by minute after the referee’s initial whistle. Check here the rest of the Premier League matches of the day, Newcastle’s schedule, Leicester’s schedule and Premier League statistics. You can also check the Premier League standings.