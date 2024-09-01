Sunday, September 1, 2024
Traffic | The departure of the bus from the port was delayed by hours – Customs on site

September 1, 2024
in World Europe
The Flixbus bus stood in the Länsisatama parking lot for several hours next to the vehicles and personnel of the Customs.

Flixbus the bus left Helsinki’s West Harbor for Vaasa several hours late on Sunday evening.

The bus was supposed to leave at 6:50 p.m., but it didn’t start until after 9 p.m.

HS has seen the e-mail sent by Flixbus to the passenger, in which Flixbus says that the trip has been significantly delayed. Based on Flixbus’ schedule information, the bus would be arriving in Vaasa early Monday morning, four hours late.

The e-mail does not state the reason for the trip’s delay.

Helsinki based on the video posted on the port’s website, there were several Customs vehicles and Customs staff near the bus in the parking area.

Customs will not comment on the matter in any way. The Helsinki Police Department says that the police have not been involved in the mission and do not know anything about it.

