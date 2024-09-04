Billionaire commented on Fux’s X notification for Nikolas to explain himself about his statement about Lula and about Moraes’ alleged order to “toughen up” against the social network | Photo: EFE/EPA/MADE NAGI

South African-born American billionaire Elon Musk, owner of X, used the platform this Wednesday (4) to praise federal deputy Nikolas Ferreira (PL-MG) and new criticisms of Supreme Court (STF) minister Alexandre de Moraes.

Musk shared a news story about the 15-day deadline given by Minister Luiz Fux for Nikolas to explain himself about a statement in which he called President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva a “thief” last year.

“Ferreira is an honest and courageous fighter for freedom of expression in Brazil. He could have chosen the easy way out. Instead, he fights for the freedom of the Brazilian people!” Musk wrote.

| X/Elon Musk Profile/Reproduction

The billionaire also shared news that spoke of an alleged “toughening” of actions against X, ordered by Moraes, after Musk’s purchase of the platform in 2022.

“What a scoundrel!” the businessman wrote. “He is a criminal cosplaying as a judge. Moraes will end up in prison for his many crimes. That is his fate,” he added.

The posts were accessed by People’s Gazette from a connection outside Brazil. OX has been suspended in the country by order of Moraes since last weekend, after Musk refused to comply with an order for the platform to appoint a legal representative in Brazil. The billionaire claims that the minister’s decisions to take down profiles and content on the platform are illegal.

THE People’s Gazette asked the STF for a position from Moraes on Musk’s new criticisms, but the court’s advisory team has not yet responded to the request.