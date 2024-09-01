Customers and tenants of Plaza Juárez Mall were evacuated this afternoon due to a dangerous situation that occurred in one of the businesses, located on Ejército Nacional and Tecnológico avenues.

It was a robbery in which one of the thieves fired a shot into the air and caused fear among those present, dozens of people who were in the corridors of the square, indicated a security guard belonging to the company Integral Business Security (SEINEM).

There are few reports regarding the robbery, which affected a jewelry store in the square.