In Irkutsk, the reconstruction of Karbysheva Street was completed, which was carried out as part of the national project. Traffic on the road was opened on Friday, December 30, according to the city administration.

The work was carried out on sections from Severnaya to Ushakovskaya and from Karbyshev to Lesnaya. The contractor laid the new pavement, installed the retaining wall, built a storm sewer with onsite treatment facilities, arranged sidewalks and installed lighting poles.

As the IA specifies IrkutskMediaThe roadway has been widened to three lanes. Straightening was performed on the section with a sharp turn.

According to the deputy chairman of the City Duma Yuri Korenev, the reconstruction was delayed in time. The process slowed down the purchase and demolition of several houses, the adjustment of the project, the elimination of comments identified in the course of work.

“During the period of reconstruction, drivers had to go around the neighboring streets. As a result, some areas are in need of repair. Next year we will consider this issue, ”Korenev said.

Karbysheva Street was reconstructed as part of the Safe and High-Quality Highways national project. In total, in 2022, 18 road sections with a total length of more than 20 km were put in order in Irkutsk under the national project.