IThe government's annual economic report is missing what is really interesting: What conclusions does the traffic light coalition draw from the gloomy outlook? Green Economics Minister Habeck announced the sharp correction of the growth forecast from 1.3 to 0.2 percent last week and described it as “dramatically bad”. Since then, FDP Finance Minister Lindner has been calling for an “economic turnaround”.

But instead of formulating the growth agenda that is now required in a decisive and focused manner, the report routinely lists the well-known good intentions: here a little reduction in bureaucracy, there a vague promise of relief, there commitments to investment.

At the same time, he documents the ongoing efforts to expand the welfare state – with more burdens on companies, such as additional partner time after the birth or collective bargaining requirements. Even in the doldrums, the SPD and the Greens are not prepared to move away from social paternalism in order to give companies greater scope for action in tough global competition – not least through lower taxes.

The blockage of the traffic lights is reflected in the noise of the “economic wise people”. Four of them are calling in writing for their colleague Grimm to be kicked out or withdrawn if the energy expert takes on a supervisory board mandate at Siemens Energy. However, previous members of the Advisory Council already had such mandates that allow scientists to gain deep insights into the companies. Research and political advice can benefit from this if the necessary transparency is ensured through disclosure.







There is more to the attack on Grimm: a dispute about direction in the council. Grimm often fights for market-based solutions in conflict with her colleagues, be it in climate protection or in pensions. She also blocks herself from their more far-reaching wishes to open the debt brake. More than ever, citizens are called upon to weigh the arguments and consider who they trust to have good economic policy – if they can cast their vote again.