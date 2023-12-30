Saturday, December 30, 2023
Traffic | Cars skidded on Ring Road 1, the Helsinki Rescue Service warns of bad driving weather

December 30, 2023
Cars slipped on Ring 1, for example.

Helsinki the city's rescue service warns of bad driving weather.

By Saturday afternoon, there were four road traffic accidents in Helsinki, three of them on Ring 1, the rescue service said in the X message service.

However, the accidents were not serious.

For example, between the Pihlajamäki and Lahdenväylä exits on Ring Road 1, a car had spun around during a lane change and mounted the curb, says the Helsinki police. There were no personal injuries.

Meteorology In the afternoon, the facility warned of bad driving weather in Uusimaa and Kymenlaakso. In the evening, however, the weather improved and the warning was lifted.

Meteorologist on duty at the Meteorological Institute Iris Viljamaa said that Saturday's bad driving weather was due to the fact that 5–10 centimeters of snow had fallen in Uusimaa and Kymenlaakso during the previous day. The slipperiness was increased by the freezing drizzle that continued throughout the day.

In the evening, however, the weather cleared up and the snowfall weakened even more.

According to Viljamaa, the low pressure over Estonia is moving towards the east and will move towards Russia in the next few hours.

As the weather dries out, the grip on the roads improves, but small roads can still have a lot of snow and ice, Viljamaa reminds.

