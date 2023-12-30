2023 ends and the hosts of the various television programs began to take vacations after a long year of work. For her part, Gisela Valcárcel, producer and host at América Televisión, spoke about the changes that will occur in the different formats she produces and distributes. The popular 'Señito' spoke specifically about the program 'América hoy', presented by her daughter Ethel Pozo. We tell you all the details in this note.

What did Gisela Valcárcel say about the continuity of 'America today'?

Through its official Instagram account, Gisela said that she got into a taxi to go to a point in the capital and saw the driver watching the morning show of 'América hoy'. In a message, she thanked the public for their preference for the program and they will seek to continue doing so.

“I got in a taxi today for life's sake and seeing how the driver laughed at 'America Today' was truly priceless. Endless thanks to everyone who chose us as the leading morning program for another year. We promise to give you the best option next year as always.“, it reads.

Gisela shared the moment with her followers. Photo: Instagram

What changes will come for 'America Today'?

Valcárcel's message It left many doubts among the program's followers, as they maintain that it would be a change of hosts. Let us remember that Brunella Horna is on maternity leave. Although the production company did not give complete details of the renewal, it was emphatic that the changes would be big.

“Changes are always for the better and there are many coming to the program that will give us something to talk about,” He started counting to place a broken heart emoji. And he finished: “See you next year with a NEW 'America Today'.”

