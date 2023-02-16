In Serbia in the city of Indiaabout 60 km from the capital Belgradethe modern rises Toyo tire factorywhich was officially opened in December 2022. The new factory, which is called Taiyorepresents a strategic resource of fundamental importance for the European marketas well as great support for overseas salesin the North American market.

The name “Taiyo” is a Japanese word meaning “sun”. It is a very common term in the Japanese language and is used in various contexts such as in reference to the sun itself, the symbolism of the sun, or as a personal or company name.

New Toyo tire factory in Europe

With a major investment in Serbia, Toyo has created one for Europe new tire factory at the forefront capable of packaging, at full capacity, beyond 5 million car tires a year thanks to latest generation technical equipment such as corporate resource planning (ERP extension) and the manufacturing execution system (MONTH).

The new Toyo tire factory in Europe with photovoltaic panels producing up to 8.4 MW of electricity

This advanced instrumentation allows the full automation of the process, guarantor of very high technical-quality standards, while the personnel who follow all the production processes concentrate exclusively on machinery control and their efficiency.

Toyo Tires tire test track in Europe

In addition to the factory in the Serbian site of Toyo, one was also built track for testing and development of the tyres, with a straight of 720 meters for a maximum length of 1,690 meters. It is equipped with several lanes that allow you to tackle curves with different radii.

The Toyo test center in the new factory in Serbia

Numerous are made here useful tests and long run tests to constantly collect data on the performance of all types of tyres, give them ultra-high performance to those intended for electric vehicles.

Factory with eco-sustainable production

There new tire factory Toyo in Serbia is an environmentally sustainable site, equipped with a large photovoltaic system which, thanks to a large expanse of photovoltaic panels, is capable of producing up to 8.4 MW of electricity.

The operation of the production site is largely supported by a plant photovoltaic panels last generation. The marketing manager expresses this in this regard David Dell’Aquila: “I was fascinated by the technological endowments of the production chain and impressed by the size and grandeur of the photovoltaic installation of Toyo Tire Serbia. It is one of the largest installations in the country, capable of generating 8.4 MW of electricity and reducing CO2 emissions by 200,000 tons at the end of its working life.”

The Toyo Tire factory in Serbia was recently visited by an Italian delegation from Toyo Tire Italy SpAled by the Chief Executive Officer Fabio Merli.

Fabio Merli Chief Executive Officer Toyo Tires Italy SpA

“We are happy to have been to visit our Serbian colleagues and to have shared a few days dedicated to the values ​​of our Group – he comments Fabio Merli – for us, the factory in Serbia represents a fundamental resource, capable of giving new impetus to our operations on the national territory thanks to better conditions in terms of product availability and timely deliveries.”

The Toyo Italia delegation visited the new factory in Serbia

Below the satellite view of the newborn production site Taiyo of Toyo Tire in Serbia during the construction phase, as it is still visible today on Google Maps.

Toyo Tire, who is it?

There Toyo Tire and Rubber Co. Ltdfounded in 1946 in Osaka, is a company Japanese tire manufacturer Toyo Tires. And the third largest tire manufacturer in Japan after Bridgestone and Yokohama: it also supplies tires to cars engaged in rallyincluding the Dakar.

Toyo Italia has its Italian headquarters in Collesalvetti, in the province of Livorno

Toyo Tire is also present in Italy with Toyo Tire Italy Spa

