New sensational details on the death of Emmanuele Catananzi: the woman was not driving the car, but her son without a license

There are new shocking details about the death of Emmanuel Catanzi, the young man of just 30 who lost his life on 9 February after a BMW hit him full-on in the Tor Bella Monaca district of Rome. Apparently, it was not a woman who was driving the car, but her son. It seems that the latter had neither a driving license nor a pink sheet.

The episode took place on Thursday 9 February, in via dell’Archeologia in the district of Tor Bella Monaca.

Emmanuele Catananzi, a young man of Brazilian origins only 30 years oldwho had moved to Rome from Calabria a few months ago to join his family, was walking down the street to return home.

Suddenly, one BMW large engine dark in color, it overwhelmed him in full, throwing him several meters away. His fall ended disastrously against a tree and the injuries sustained caused his death a short time later.

The 118 doctors had arrived on the spot in a short time, who had transported the 30-year-old to the Tor Vergata polyclinic. Here the doctors were unable to do anything to prevent his death.

After hitting the young man, the car collided into four other parked cars.

The police, immediately after the incident, had stopped a woman initially held responsible for what happened. Instead, what emerged in the following days, she would completely change the cards on the table.

An unlicensed boy behind the death of Emmanuele Catananzi

As reported by The messengerit would seem that the woman was not actually driving the BMW involved in the accident, but his son.

The boy, without a licenceof pink paper and, as some witnesses say, in an evident state of alteration, after having impacted he would have called his mother who would have immediately arrived on the spot.

There the two would engineered everything and told that the woman was driving. She, the latter, would have had this thought with the intention of saving her son from being accused of road murder.

However, it seems that after the incident the same boy, in shock, said he had lost control of the car because of another car coming up a side street.

The investigators are analyzing the cameras of video surveillance of the area to clarify the matter. A hand could also receive it from the analysis of telephone cells. It is probable, in fact, that the woman was not even with him at the time of the accident.