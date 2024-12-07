The president of the Spanish Association of Toy Manufacturers (AEFJ), Marta Salmón, assures that 99% of the toy catalog available on platforms such as Temu, Aliexpress or Shein is “completely illegal and unsafe” and denounces that the European Union does not do nothing about it.

“We no longer even ask for tariffs to be imposed“The only thing we want is for them to be forced to comply with the law as we comply,” said Salmón.

To exemplify this lack of security, the AEFJ has tested 19 toys acquired in Temu, of which 18 were potentially dangerous and put the safety of children at risk.

“It is very sad that the consumer has the perception that buying from these types of places does not entail any risk,” lamented Salmón, who warned that these products do not pass any type of security control and may contain “sharp edges, loose parts, or inks with unauthorized chemicals”.

In addition, he highlighted that these products are made in factories that “are not audited” and in which no minimum health or salary is required. Likewise, he also highlighted that these toys systematically violate intellectual property laws and that In these factories there is no investment in aspects such as R&Dwhich explains their lower prices.

Finally, he stated that with the global postal agreement it is “very easy” to send a package from China to the consumer’s door without it passing any control, while the Spanish industry has to pay expenses to both the freight forwarder and the dispatcher, as well as tariff and customs charges. “The same product, following legal channels, quadruples or quintuples in our case”declared Salmon.