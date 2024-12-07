On November 30, the Shangri-La hotel in Paris hosted a new edition of the iconic Debutante Ballwhich once again became a true display of style. Eugenia de Borbón, daughter of Luis Alfonso de Borbón and Margarita Vargas, Duchess of Anjou, was crowned as one of the best dressed guests with a beautiful and striking dress from Carolina Herrera which his mother had already taken 13 years ago. But of course, she was not the only young woman who stood out with her style. Apple Martinthe daughter of Coldplay vocalist, Chris Martin, and the actress, Gwyneth Paltrow, surprised with her presence and accompanied by her parents, dressed in a beautiful haute couture design with which she became another of the great protagonists of the gala.

Specifically, it was a model signed by Valentinoin baby blue, with a strapless neckline and a long fluid skirt full of mini pleated ruffles. In addition, the dress was decorated with a large contrasting black bow in the waist area that gave it a very special touch. Designed exclusively for her by the brand’s creative director, Alessandro Michelefinished it off with a handbag and matching high-heeled sandals, both pieces also belonging to the ‘Maison’. For her hair, she added a high updo, giving it that sophisticated touch typical of an act of such level.

Apple Martin at the 2024 Debutante Ball with her family.

A look that did not go unnoticed. And that is, Apple Martin She is quite an ‘it girl’ at only 20 years old.. The young woman is following in the footsteps of her mother, with whom she shares a great physical resemblance. In fact, in the summer of last year, he rescued one of the actress’s most controversial dresses, the Alexander McQueen what he wore on the 2002 Oscars red carpet. It was a design consisting of a mesh top with transparencies and a voluminous black skirt that at the time did not receive very good reviews, although despite this, Paltrow has stated on numerous occasions that she has always liked it.

Apple Martin wearing her mother’s dress, specifically an Alexander McQueen dress that she wore to the 2002 Oscars.



In addition, Apple Martin also attends the most important fashion shows. Last year he did not miss the Chanel Spring/Summer 2023 Haute Couture show held in Paris – attended by other great personalities such as Carlota Casiraghi – and for the occasion she chose an outfit from the ‘Maison’. Specifically, a two-piece consisting of a mini dress and a cardiganboth made of tweed fabric with a sophisticated two-tone black and white check print. She combined it with black loafers and wore very striking eye makeup, with a thick black eyeliner on both the lower and upper eyelids.









Apple Martin at the Chanel show in Paris.



The young woman is also a fan of pant and jacket suits and on some occasions she has been seen wearing this type of outfit. Besides, He is a big fan of the color black. and she has worn all kinds of dark garments, from ‘total looks’ or fluid dresses to mini dresses. However, there are also colorful clothes in her closet and she has flower designspolka dots or with a red gingham print.

At 20 years old, Apple Martin made her debut in society supported by her parents, with whom she maintains a very close relationship. After this and after learning about his career, we are sure that he will continue to leave us spectacular looks. Of course, she prefers to stay away from controversies and has a private Instagram account, although this does not prevent her from currently positioning herself as a true style icon.