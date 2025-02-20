The NBA has sanctioned 25 suspension matches to the wing-power of the Milwaukee Bucks Bobby Portis Jr. after positive for use of prohibited substances in an anti-drug test, as the competition has announced on Thursday through a statement.

The player tested positive for Tramadol, an analgesic used to treat moderate or severe pain. His agent, Mark Bartelstein, said Portis consumed the medicine involuntarily, since he actually believed that he was taking Toradol, an anti -inflammatory also for pain and that he is authorized by the competition, according to the EFE agency.

“It was an honest mistake, caused by the similarity in the names of medicines and the fact that both have a very similar purpose,” said Bartelstein. Bobby was using this anti -inflammatory and analgesic medicine to treat an elbow injury suffered by the past fall. ”

Read too

The suspension of 25 matches for Portis moves him away from the tracks until April 8, when four games of the regular season will be left. In addition, the player will lose 2.85 million salary dollars, about $ 114,000 per game.

Portis, winner of the ring in 2021 with the Bucks, is a key player in the rotation of Milwaukee and averages 13.7 points and 8.2 rebounds per game this season. Its decline can be a blow to those of Giannis Antekounmpo and Damian Lillard in this final season.

The Bucks are currently quintos at the East Conference with 29 wins and 24 losses and are one of the great candidates to get into the playoff.