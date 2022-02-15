Toxic rivers, the surprising research on the most polluted waterways

A sensational one Research ofNew York University brought out a big issue into the river Tiberthe watercourse that crosses the capital of Italy, Rome. To plumb the main rivers of the world to the research of pharmaceutical molecules was a group of American scholars, in a work published on Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. Well, – reads the Messenger – the experts have noted the presence of ben 61 drugs in 258 streams different. Among these, the case of Tiber in Italy. If we evaluate people’s health and lifestyle based on the type of drugs present in the rivers they live near, we can conclude that perhaps a Rome you exaggerate with the bacon and egg.

In the waters of the Tiber in fact – continues the Messenger – there is one high concentration of antihyperglycaemics, 500 nanograms per liter. Inevitable to think that the Romans afflicted by the diabetes there are so many. As in the Tiber, also in the Seine elevated antihyperglycemic concentrations (471 nanograms per liter) were found. But it is certainly in the Renoto Frankfurt, where the highest concentrations of these drugs were found, i.e. 751 nanograms per liter. In short, the study, conducted as part of the Global Monitoring of Pharmaceuticals Project, which monitors all rivers in the world, shows that in over a quarter of the locations studied, the presence of potentially toxic drugs reaches troubling levels and potentially harmful to health.

