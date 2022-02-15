Ahead of the new season, some fairly major changes to the F1 sprint races for 2022 have been announced, the first of which is the official name. The name ‘Sprint Qualifying’ is out the door and it’s just ‘Sprint’ now. Nice to meet you. There will be three sprint races again this season, F1 confirms. In 2022, the drivers will sprint at the Emilia Romagna GP at Imola, the Austrian GP at the Red Bull Ring and the Brazilian GP at Interlagos.

There are more points to be earned in the sprint races this year, with first place getting eight points on Saturday, second place getting seven points and so on. Eighth place gets one point and the rest nothing. That means that the maximum number of points for a sprint race weekend is 34 points, if a driver wins both races and sets the fastest lap on a Sunday. Last year, points in the sprint were only awarded to the top three.

The winner of the F1 sprint races in 2022 will not get an official pole position

For statistical purposes, the pole position title for the race weekend will now be awarded to whoever goes fastest in Friday’s qualifying session. Last year this was the winner of the sprint race. It is important to know that the winner of the sprint race will start at the front during the race on Sunday. So it’s purely for the statistics and the lists.

All of these changes were agreed at a meeting of the F1 committee – the first meeting in 2022 and the first ever attended by newly elected FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem. The events of last year’s Abu Dhabi GP were discussed and the FIA ​​said: ‘Feedback from the Commission on the issues raised will be incorporated into the president’s analysis and he will make public news on the issues in the coming days. presenting structural changes and an action plan.’

New rules if an F1 race is canceled due to rain

The meeting also helped shape some new guidelines for weather-healing races. Obviously this is a reaction to the debacle at Spa last season. In 2022, no points will be awarded unless at least two laps have been driven without a safety car. Unfortunately, no new rules have been devised for refunds to drowned F1 fans.

For races where less than 25 percent of the scheduled distance is covered, first place will receive six points and fifth place will receive one point. If the distance covered is between 25 and 50 percent, it’s 13 points for first and one point for ninth, and if it’s between 50 and 75 percent, it’s 19 points for the leader and one point for the leader. tenth.