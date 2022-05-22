Infrastructure actions in favor of the National tourism and internationally with the expansion and construction of national airports that allow a consolidated economic benefit at the inauguration of the Acapulco Tourist Market.

The best of airports is essential to facilitate transfers, internal and external air connections, highlighted the Secretary of Tourism of Mexico, Miguel Torruco Marqués.

“The recently inaugurated Felipe Ángeles International Airport and the expansion of the Chetumal airport allow international flights to facilitate access to the most visited tourist places,” he stressed.

The construction of two more airports in our country it is essential for the arrival of approximately 40 million international tourists, such as the nnew airport in Tulum, Quintana Roo and in Barrancas del Cobre in Creel, Chihuahua.

“Successful policies of not indebtedness and not restriction of international flights to Mexican lands during the pandemic allowed the increase and development of new national projects” commented the secretary.

More than 255 new international routes were detected during 2021, transported 561 thousand passengers, allowed an additional economic spill of 590 million dollars.

We recommend you read:

In this edition of Tourist Market 1,556 buyers were registered from 937 companies from 47 nations, which together represent 95 percent of the total number of international issuing markets that visit Mexico.

And there are 1,110 exhibiting companies, represented by 2,292 people who will serve the visitors of this event.