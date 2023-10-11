Rimini – “Eyes of Liguria”. The representatives of the consortia and municipalities involved in the TTG Tourism Fair in Rimini wear special sunglasses: this is a gadget given to anyone present with a stand at the entrance to the spaces hosting the event. The event, once the preliminary initiatives have been exhausted, will take place between tomorrow and Friday and represents the main meeting point for tourism supply and demand in Italy. For our region, it is an additional opportunity of attraction with a space of six and a half meters, «a welcoming kitchen of the Accademia del Turismo of Lavagna thanks to the splendid work of the maitre Stefania Simonetti, Daniele Immoviliand chefs Stefano Costa and Maurizio Berisso. In short, an excellent start, good public participation already on the first day – reports the president of the Liguria Together Consortium Francesco Andreoli which brings to Rimini over one hundred and fifty who join and collaborate in this reality that embraces the coast and the hinterland – We have many appointments set with tour operators. In short, particularly intense days await us.” My colleague is on the same wavelength Nicolò Mori, president of the Sestri Levante In Consortium: «We have full diaries, it will be a great opportunity to promote our territory». “Liguria is told through its eyes”: with this slogan Tigullio is the protagonist today with a dedicated focus, centered on the experience from the sea to the mountains. Precisely the link between the coast and the hinterland is a priority in the new promotional campaign of the Levante, as he explains Alessandro Sauda, president of the Portofino Coast consortium: «We will describe the local beauties – he says – which are not only those known of the coast, which this year have been known more than ever, given the overcrowding that has been generated. There are also the beauties of the hinterland which can contribute a lot to the tourist offer. In the meantime, I’m thinking about gastronomy.” On this front, Portofino Coast has just obtained important funding, in agreement with the consortium “A welcoming mountain in the Park” and with the Ricres training body. «The project is called Fiveco and accesses Foragri financing – he continues Sauda – We will propose tastings and educational tours between the coast and the hinterland. The presence of inland producers can encourage moments of this type in the main tourist locations and help extend stays, which is an important aspect for us.” Various companies in the gastronomic sector (such as Amaro Camatti, Camugin, Basanotto and Barzotto, Nuovo liquorificio Fabrizii val d’Aveto, Tossini, Pastificio Dasso) will be present today in Rimini, as will the various groups of hoteliers, including that of Santa Margherita and Portofino , with the president Giuseppe Pastine. Also in Rimini for the first time is the new Sestri Levante councilor for Tourism, Promotion and territorial marketing, Events, Giuseppe Ianni: «Being here is a very interesting experience also for those like me who have an administrator role – he underlines – Many people who passed by today (yesterday for those reading) the stand of our region whose slogan is “Eyes of Liguria”, which invites visitors to look at our fantastic and unique land with curious eyes. This was also an opportunity to meet Antonio Balenzanorepresentative of the Città dell’Olio circuit, ed Angelo Radica, representative of “Città del Vino”, with whom I had the opportunity to discuss, and consider the possibility of creating an event that puts these two realities in communication. We will soon schedule a meeting in Sestri Levante to plan future collaborations.” Also in Sestri Levante, the Discovery Italy fair will take place once again, which, this year, «we from Portofino Coast will also join – announces Sauda – and there are all the localities in the area.” «We return to Rimini to give continuity to the promotion – he declares Gianluca RattoChiavari councilor for Tourism, who from today, for two days, will be at the TTG together with the mayor, Federico Messuti – The work we do together with the other Municipalities is important and gives concrete results”.