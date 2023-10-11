The American oil giant ExxonMobil is acquiring its American peer Pioneer Natural Resources for 59.5 billion dollars (56.1 billion euros). The company announced this on Wednesday.

ExxonMobil was already the largest oil producer in the Western world, and with the takeover of Pioneer, which specializes in shale oil, the group will become even larger. Analysts see the takeover the Financial Timesas a step towards further consolidation within the oil industry, which will particularly involve shale companies.

This spring surfaced in the American business press the first reports of informal takeover talks between Pioneer and ExxonMobil. The acquisition will be paid entirely in shares, ExxonMobil announced. For each Pioneer share, the holder receives 2.3234 ExxonMobil shares. This brings the price per share to $253, just under 10 percent more than a week ago.

The purchase of Pioneer is the largest company acquisition to date this year, and at the same time the largest that ExxonMobil has ever made since the merger between Exxon and Mobil in 1999. Exxon then paid $81 billion for Mobil.

Founded in 1997, Pioneer focuses on oil extraction from shale. These are layers of stone between which the oil is trapped and which is loosened with high pressure, water and chemicals so that it can be pumped up. In the late 1990s, this new technology caused a revolution, particularly in the United States. Instead of being the largest oil importer in the world, the country became one of the largest oil producers in the world. Pioneer is one of the most successful companies of that period.

Oil extraction from shale is highly controversial because it is very harmful to the environment. Drinking water can become contaminated (both by the chemicals used and by the oil or gas itself) and drilling and vibrating at kilometers of depth also increases the risk of earthquakes.

Investors not impressed

With the acquisition, Exxon strengthens its position in the oil-rich Permian Basin in west Texas. Pioneer is the largest oil extractor in this area, accounting for 9 percent of gross production there. ExxonMobil already had a 6 percent share. Earlier this year, the group also bought the smaller American oil and gas company Denburg for just under $5 billion.

Investors were not impressed by the mega takeover. Exxon’s share price fell more than 3 percent at the opening of the American stock exchange. Pioneer actually rose by 1.7 percent.