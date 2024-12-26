Led by Pius Paschke, but without Markus Eisenbichler, the German ski jumpers are going into the 73rd Four Hills Tournament starting on Saturday in Oberstdorf. In addition to Paschke, who has been in excellent form so far this winter and is leading the overall World Cup, national coach Stefan Horngacher is relying on Andreas Wellinger (Ruhpolding), Karl Geiger (Oberstdorf), Stephan Leyhe (Willingen) for the tour, which lasts until January 6th. and Philipp Raimund (Oberstdorf). The third place in the Junior World Championships, Adrian Tittel from Aue, can also compete thanks to a special place.

Markus Eisenbichler from Siegsdorf has been removed from the previous World Cup squad, which will be reduced from seven to six jumpers for the tour. The former tour runner-up (2018/19) was not part of the German squad last year and will only take part in the New Year’s competition in Garmisch-Partenkirchen as part of the national group. “I’m not allowed to jump in Oberstdorf, because of course my heart bleeds,” he said on Bayerischer Rundfunk, although in sport you learn to deal with setbacks: “That’s why the world doesn’t end.”

The last German tour victory by Sven Hannawald (2001/02) was 23 years ago. Paschke nurtured hopes of another triumph so far this winter. The 34-year-old from Kiefersfelden has won five of the ten World Cup competitions so far and has been on the winner’s podium seven times. Most recently, however, he recorded his worst result of the season in 18th place in the snow in Engelberg.

Wellinger also achieved a victory in Kuusamo, Finland, with Geiger finishing third there. The mood in the team is “correspondingly positive,” said Horngacher: “It is a privilege for us and our sport to be able to generate so much attention. We want to be inspired by the positive emotions and try to perform at the highest level.” The qualification takes place in Oberstdorf on Saturday and the first competition on Sunday.