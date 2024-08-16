After winning the Liga MX championship twice, it was expected that within América this summer market there would be a massive flight of talent, something that has not happened. In reality, only one star of the club has stepped aside, Julián Quiñones, heading to Saudi Arabia, while the rest of the possible names remain within the squad, some still with the firm idea of leaving for the best football in the world in Europe, one of them Sebastián Cáceres, who considers him key to finally exploiting his level.
“He (Bielsa) wants his players to be in the best possible teams in the elite, competing against the best, and he didn’t tell me at that time, six months ago, it was a lie that he told me or had told me that, but I don’t need him to tell me to know that he does want it. He wants me to be in a European team competing against the best players and the best teams. Any coach of a national team will want his players to be in the best teams, I also believe that every player who is projected wants to be competing at that level.”
– Sebastian Caceres
Although he has received inquiries from major leagues in Europe, the reality is that no one has made a formal offer for the transfer of Cáceres, although the footballer is clear that for the good of his future and with a view to a star position in his national team, he must make the leap in quality in an almost obligatory way.
