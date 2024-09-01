He Atletico Madrid visited this Saturday the Athletic Club to compete in matchday 4 of La LigaThe match was played in a San Mamés Stadium packed with fans in the stands who did not want to miss this clash between two giants of Spanish football. When it seemed that the match would end in a scoreless draw, the Norwegian Alexander Sorloth He stole the ball in midfield to filter a pass to the Argentine Angel Correawhich eluded the goalkeeper Julen Agirrezabala to define everything at minute 90+2 and give the three points to the Colchoneros.
After this duel, let’s see below the calendar with the next five games of the Atletico Madrid:
He Valenciawho last season struggled for stability in the middle of the table, will visit the Metropolitan in what promises to be an intense match. The team Diego Simeoneincreasingly adapted to its new signings, will seek to win at home and maintain the good pace in La LigaThis duel will be key to continue demonstrating Atlético’s ambition for the title.
During the week the draw for the new format of the UEFA Champions League and the team of Cholo has to face the German club for the league phase. The last precedent between these two institutions occurred in the quarter-finals of the 2020 Champions League when those from the Bundesliga They won 2-1 through Dani Olmo and Tyler Adamswith the Portuguese discount Joao Felix. For now, Leipzig is at the top of its league after achieving two victories in its first two matches.
On the sixth day, Atlético will play a Madrid derby against Rayo Vallecano in Vallecas. Rayo, always competitive at home, will try to put the red-and-white team in trouble. However, Atlético, with its solid defense and a fearsome attack led by Julian Alvarez and Sørlothwill seek to continue adding points and maintain its fight at the top of La Liga.
Three days after the match against Rayo Vallecano, they will face one of the teams that are currently in the best form. La LigaThey will have to travel to Balaidos to face the team trained by Claudio Giraldezwhich will not make things easy for those of Simeone.
To close the month of September we will have what will be the match of the day and, of course, one of the most attractive matches to watch during the year: the Classic. Atlético de Madrid will receive a visit from real Madrid to dispute the eighth day of La Liga.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV Channel
|
Valencia
|
September 15th
|
To be confirmed
|
La Liga
|
To be confirmed
|
RB Leipzig
|
September 19
|
21:00 hours
|
Champions League
|
Movistar Champions League
|
Rayo Vallecano
|
September 22
|
To be confirmed
|
La Liga
|
To be confirmed
|
Celtic
|
September 25th
|
To be confirmed
|
La Liga
|
To be confirmed
|
real Madrid
|
September 29th
|
To be confirmed
|
La Liga
|
To be confirmed
