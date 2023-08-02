In the Rolex dispute (currently untraceable) Francesco Totti can score a victory against Ilary Blasi.

The panel of the VII section of the Civil Court of Rome (chaired by Dr. Cinque, rapporteur Dr. Belli, the third member is Dr. Francavilla) rejected the TV presenter’s appeal against the order-sentence of judge Francesco Frettoni. Also condemning her to pay legal fees, a very significant measure. The communication has already been forwarded to their respective lawyers: Antonio Conte and Laura Matteucci for Totti, Alessandro Simeone and Pompilia Rossi for Blasi.

In mid-July, Ilary Blasi reported the disappearance of five Rolexes from the collection whose “joint custody” would also involve her ex-husband Francesco Totti. The presenter also pointed out the lack of other goods such as bags and jewels and that she only owns two or three of the luxury watches.