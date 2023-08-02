Robin Frijns is a new official BMW M Motorsport driver, as announced today by the German company which will involve him in the development tests of its LMDh with a view to 2024.

After leaving Audi Sport, the 31-year-old Dutchman has chosen to continue his commitments in the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship with Team WRT in the LMP2 class this year, hoping for a possible switch to the Bavarian marque.

The team directed by Vincent Vosse is in fact the reference team chosen by BMW to line up the M Hybrid V8 LMDh in the top endurance series next year and with Frijns joining the line-up of official drivers, the roles of drivers who moved to the Munich builder.

The Dutchman becomes the 22nd official BMW M Motorsport driver and joins a series of ex-Audi colleagues, such as René Rast, who once understood the choices of the Four Rings to abandon the LMDh program in favor of entry in F1 they immediately changed their sights to have a chance.

#25 BMW Team RLL BMW M Hybrid V8: Connor De Phillippi, Nick Yelloly Photo by: Art Fleischmann

“It’s great to be back in BMW M Motorsport after so many years, at the place where it all started for me in Formula BMW Europe,” emphasizes Robin, who started his career with this manufacturer.

“I am looking forward to the new challenges, which will include participating in the test program for WEC entry in 2024 with the BMW M Hybrid V8.”

“The prospect of driving this car and joining a new golden era of motoring is a great motivator.”

Andreas Roos, Head of BMW M Motorsport: “With his versatility and extensive experience in prototype racing, Robin Frijns is a fantastic addition to our team of factory drivers.”

“He will initially be involved in the test program with the BMW M Hybrid V8 for the WEC. He knows the team and the series very well, and can certainly make a valuable contribution to a successful preparation for the 2024 season.”

“A look at his previous successes shows that he is also a very good GT driver. However, we will make a decision about his racing commitments at a later date. First of all, we are very pleased to have him join the BMW M Motorsport family.” “.

With Frijns, BMW fills another box of its representatives in the world of GT racing and prototypes and, consequently, dismisses the hypothesis that someone had floated in recent days of the engagement of Raffaele Marciello, therefore increasingly destined for commitments with Lamborghini Squadra Corse, as we had already documented following the rumors.