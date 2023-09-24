Jorge Martínez emerged victorious from the bullfight held this Saturday in the Vera bullring (Almería), by cutting off two ears of the first bull in his lot and leaving on his shoulders, accompanied by the Frenchman Sebastián Castella. The one from Totana added his third bullfight as a bullfighter, after his alternative in Almería and his time at the Murcia Fair. Three bullfights that count through large doors.

In Vera he entered via substitution, taking the place left vacant by Daniel Luque, backed by his great performances in Almería and Murcia. He did not disappoint. Quite the opposite. He did a great job on the third bull of the afternoon, displaying high-quality bullfighting, both in the aprons of the remove with the cape, and later in the rounds with the muleta, of great depth. It was a long job and despite hearing two warnings, he had enough time to move both ears after a lunge that required madness.

The lack of strength of the bull that closed the bullfight was an impediment for the young right-hander to perform a brilliant job. He had to cut it short, being applauded. He opened Plaza Sebastián Castella, which cut off an ear from each bull. The first was a hat from Tornay, who even gave him a strong somersault from which the bullfighter returned to the bull’s face, demonstrating his breed. His job helped him to show off the fourth trophy, which opened the big door for him.

The Sevillian Juan Ortega completed the shortlist, who walked one ear of the fifth, a bull that he wanted to fight slowly and that ended up looking for a draw. He greeted a cheer from his first. There was half an inning and a bullfight by El Vellosino was fought, with a hat from Tornay, which replaced the first of the afternoon. The result of the celebration was: Sebastián Castella, ear and ear; Juan Ortega, ovation and ear; and Jorge Martínez, two ears and applause.