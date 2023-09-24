Suzuka (AFP)

Dutchman Max Verstappen (Red Bull) won first place in the Japanese Grand Prix, at the Suzuka Circuit, in the sixteenth stage of the Formula 1 World Championship.

Verstappen led the race from start to finish over the McLaren drivers, Briton Lando Norris and Australian Oscar Piastri.

This victory contributed to Red Bull clinching the constructors’ championship title, and also put Verstappen on the verge of crowning the world champion title for the third year in a row, perhaps during the Qatar Grand Prix on the eighth of next month.

The victory is Verstappen’s thirteenth this season, noting that Red Bull imposes almost absolute control over the current season’s races, as evidenced by its victory in 15 out of 16 so far, and only last week’s Singapore Grand Prix escaped it, where the victory went to Spaniard Carlos Sainz. “Ferrari.”

Verstappen thus made up for the disappointment he suffered in the Singapore race, when he settled for fifth place.

Verstappen resisted the strong start of the McLaren duo, swerving right to close the door on Piastri, then left in an attempt to thwart Norris’ attempt to pass him.