If you’ve been eagerly awaiting the arrival of Total War: Pharaoh next month, on 11th October, there’s a bit of bad news – for some purchasers, at least: developer Creative Assembly has announced it’s delaying the title into “early 2024”, but only on the Epic Games Store.

It’s a bit of an unusual one this, but Creative Assembly says the situation has arisen because it was “recently asked to help support the integration of social functions before we can launch on the Epic Games Store, and we’ll need additional time to help make that happen.”

Importantly, though, Total War: Pharaoh’s 11th October release will remain unchanged on Steam – and all pre-orders made on Epic have been automatically cancelled, should you want to take your business elsewhere. Creative Assembly says all affected customers should receive an email confirming this cancellation directly from the Epic Games Store support team.

<br /> Total War: Pharaoh announcement trailer.

Total War: Pharaoh is, of course, the latest in a long line of historical strategy games from Creative Assembly, this one taking the series back to the dying days of the Bronze Age – and the battles between Egyptians, Hittites and the mysterious Sea Peoples . Eurogamer’s Chris Tapsell shared some initial impressions earlier this year, saying, “Pharaoh is a game that feels a bit more considered, and also a little understated compared to recent Total Wars.”

So yes, to reiterate, Total War: Pharaoh is coming to Steam on 11th October, as originally planned – and those who pre-order on Valve’s platform can still participate in the game’s early access weekend, running from 29th-2nd October. If you want it on Epic, though, you’ll be waiting until “early 2024” – a whole different kind of Epic Games Store exclusive!